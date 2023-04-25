Close to 2,000 jobs up for grabs in Davao job fair on May 1

Construction workers in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 April) – A total of 1,857 local job vacancies will be offered during the Labor Day on May 1 in Davao City, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Davao said.

During Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, lawyer Randolf Pensoy, DOLE-Davao regional director said 38 local and 10 overseas companies have so far signed up to participate in the job fair.

He said the agency has yet to finalize the number of vacancies for overseas employment.

He added that they are hoping to have more job seekers to be hired on the spot during the fair to be held at the SM City Davao.

He said the top 10 job vacancies are sales consultants, tellers, machine operators, marketing professionals, marketing assistants, production workers, accounting staff, production crew, warehouse and casual workers, and delivery riders.

Ryan Roldan, spokesperson for DOLE-Davao, said applicants who pre-register online would be prioritized for interview during the fair but added that walk-in job seekers would be accommodated nevertheless.

As of January 20, he said employment in the region stood at 95.5% while the unemployment rate was 4.5%.

The total number of employed workers here reached 2,263,000, he said.

He said the employment rate recovered owing to the reopening and normalization of the operations of several establishments, particularly those related to tourism and business process outsourcing.

Pensoy said a lot of establishments encountered several challenges at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic while others suffered financial losses due to other circumstances, including calamities. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)