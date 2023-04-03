Davao Region deploys 7,000 security personnel for Holy Week

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 April) – At least 7,000 security forces will be deployed around the Davao Region to ensure the safety of the public during the observance of the Holy Week, an official said Monday.

Major Eudisan Gultiano, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson, said the number of security personnel consists of 3,700 police officers, 330 augmented personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and 3,000 force multipliers, including village watchmen.

Their main task is to keep the public safe, particularly the commuters, churchgoers and tourists visiting the region this week, she said.

Gultiano noted the security personnel would be deployed to 304 places of worship, 140 thoroughfares, 70 transportation hubs, 165 commercial areas and 292 places of convergence across the region.

Brigadier General Alden Delvo, PRO-Davao director, said the security personnel would do their best “to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Holy Week.”

He reminded passengers commuting at public and private terminals to come early and to avoid wearing expensive jewelries.

In Davao City, Major Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office, said that police personnel started securing the churches as early as Palm Sunday, as they anticipated droves of devotees to attend the Holy Eucharistic masses for the day.

She said people should expect stricter enforcement of security measures during Holy Week processions and other activities that would draw in huge crowds in churches in the city.

“The churches are coordinating with their respective police stations to prepare the deployment of security personnel,” she said.

Aside from churches, she said the police are also implementing strict security measures in terminals, tourist spots and even malls in the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)