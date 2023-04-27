Davao’s traffic mgt office FB page hacked

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 April)—The official Facebook page of the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) was hacked on Thursday.

The hacked CTTMO Facebook page.

In a statement released by the City Government of Davao, the page was taken over by hackers around 1 a.m. and has since been posting lewd reels and clips on the page’s timeline.

As of 7 p.m., the agency has yet to gain access to the hacked account where CTTMO actively posts traffic advisories to the public.

“CTTMO is now working with concerned offices and agencies to regain control over their Facebook page as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The local government advised the public “to ignore any messages, links, and online posts shared by the Facebook page.”

Facebook users, meanwhile, seemed amused over the hacked FB page.

“Nahimo na nuon og City Transporn and Traffic Man. Office,” FB user Erik commented on a reel of a lady in pink trying out panties.

“Wala lagi ko na inform na naa na diay Traffic Camera sa sulod sa kuwarto???? Kanus a ni gipatuman po? Salamat sa tubag,” commented Raksil on a video of a woman in short black nightie. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)