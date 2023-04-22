DCWD assures enough water supply despite El Nino 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April) — The Davao City Water District (DCWD) assured consumers that the supply of water will not be affected even with the El Niño phenomenon by the second half of the year.

DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod told MindaNews on Friday that majority of the city’s supply at present comes from groundwater sources, which are more resilient to El Niño compared to surface water.

She said DCWD anticipates higher water consumption from its customers during this period as the phenomenon will bring about higher than usual temperature for prolonged durations.

“Thus, our priority is to ensure that all of our water production facilities are operating full blast to ensure service continuity,” she said.

She added that the DCWD will be closely monitoring those identified areas that are experiencing intermittent supply during peak hours of water usage to provide interventions as needed.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), there is 55% probability for El Niño to develop between July and September this year or after the dry season currently experienced in the country.

PAGASA said the drought will likely result in 60% reduction in rainfall.

The impact of this phenomenon, characterized by fewer occurrences of rainfall and typhoons, will be felt starting the last quarter of 2023, and will last until the second semester of 2024, it said.

The next additional water source of this city is surface water, particularly from the P12-billion Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) of Apo Agua Insfrastructura in Tamugan River.

Duhaylungsod said the target full operation of the project is tentatively set by June this year.

The Apo Agua is expected to supply around 300 million liters of treated water to DCWD. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)