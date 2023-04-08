DLPC power line kills 2, injures 2

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 April) – A fallen power line from a concrete post of Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) in Purok 15, Panacan Relocation, on Friday electrocuted four bystanders, two of whom died on the spot.

In a report released by the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao on Saturday, authorities identified the victims who died as Renante Alcontin, a resident of the same purok, and Denn Patric P. Rotaquio, of SPDA Village in Panacan.

Linemen fixing power lines in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

The two survivors, 53-year-old Nonito Humangit and 72-year-old Leonardo Dadulla sustained minor injuries, including first-degree burns, as they managed to run away from the area immediately.

Survivors were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment.

According to authorities, Voltaire Cerna, who witnessed the incident, heard an explosion from the primary line 8KV of DLPC’s concrete post, cutting off the live wire and subsequently falling on the bystanders.

Personnel from Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP)-Panacan Fire Station and Davao Central 911 immediately responded to the incident.

A statement released by DLPC confirmed the incident caused by its fallen power line.

“We regret that this accident happened despite proactive measures to ensure safety. The company is working closely with local government authorities to investigate the cause of this incident,” it added.

It said Davao Light is “reaching out to the family members of the victims to provide them the immediate support they need during these lamentable times.”

