Maguindanao town councilor gunned down

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 18 April—Riding-in-tandem suspects gunned down Monday morning a Maguindanao municipal councilor while he was about to disembark from his car to attend a town session, a town official said.

Councilor Silongan (third from left) and friends at the Supreme Court. Photo from the councilor’s Facebook page

The victim was identified as Demson Dagloc Silongan, of Datu Salibo municipality in Maguindanao del Sur, said Rex Torino, the town’s information officer, said in a phone interview.

The incident took place at crossing Pagatin of said town around 8:22 a.m.

Silongan was rushed for medical attention but failed to reach the hospital alive. His driver, Jam Madzig, was critically wounded.

Torino said that Silongan was about to attend the Monday regular session of the Datu Salibo municipal council when the assassins, who were waiting for the victim’s arrival, attacked with pistols as the councilor was about to disembark the car.

Police has not yet released investigation reports as of Tuesday morning as to what could be the motive of the killing. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)