Nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed in Davao for Holy Week 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 April) – At least 2,990 security personnel will be deployed to churches, terminals, and other places of convergence starting Monday in the Davao region to ensure a peaceful and safe observance of Holy Week, Major Eudisan Gultiano, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao said on Saturday.

Gultiano told MindaNews that the deployment will consist of 2,000 personnel from the PRO-Davao, with reinforcement from law enforcement agencies such as 190 personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection and Armed Forces of the Philippines and additional 800 force multipliers from the advocacy group of PRO-Davao.

She added that these personnel will be deployed to 267 churches, 109 thoroughfares, 70 terminals, 100 commercial areas, and other places of convergence around the region.

A lone worshiper prays before a station of the cross near the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague in Matina, Davao City on Maundy Thursday in 2021. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO

She said PRO-Davao will do its best to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of the Lenten season, particularly the safety of the commuters, churchgoers, and tourists visiting the region next week.

In Davao City, Police major Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said police personnel are ready to secure the churches as early as Palm Sunday as the security sector anticipates droves of devotees who will attend the Holy Eucharistic masses.

She said people should expect stricter enforcement of security measures during the Holy Week processions and other activities that would draw in huge crowds in churches in the city.

“The churches are coordinating with their respective police stations to prepare deployment of security personnel,” she said.

Aside from churches, she said the police are also implementing strict security measures in terminals, tourist spots, and even malls in the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)