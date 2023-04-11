No classes in Marawi during last 10 days of Ramadhan

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 April)—There will be no classes in all levels in Marawi City during the last 10 days of Ramadhan, starting Tuesday (April 11) until April 20, as provided for in a city ordinance passed in 2022, the City Schools Division announced earlier.

Learners at an Islamic School in Marawi City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Work in public offices and private companies in the city will only be half day—in the morning—during the same period, according to City Ordinance No. 24, s. 2022.

The ordinance said that only banks and hospitals or similar establishments may apply for exemption.

But Anna Zenaida Unte-Alonto, OIC schools division superintendent, reminded that schools will have to hold classes during certain holidays to compensate for the 10-day Ramadhan break.

Thus, there will be classes on February 18 (Lailatul Isra Wal Mi’raj, which marks the night that the Prophet Mohammad traveled from Mecca to Jerusalem, ascended to heaven and returned); March 7 (Nisfu Sa’aban, when Muslims collectively worship and ask for forgiveness of their wrongdoings); April 6 (Maundy Thursday); April 9 (Araw ng Kagitingan); May 1 (Labor Day); and June 12 (Independence Day). (Marivic Omandam Davis / MindaNews)