No water supply in parts of Davao on Good Friday due to power outage

The Davao CIty Water District. Photo courtesy of Google’s Street View

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 April) – Some areas in Davao City experienced water service interruptions on Good Friday after a power outage that prevented the Davao City Water District (DCWD) from operating its facilities at full blast, an executive of the utility said.

JC Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, said the emergency power interruptions caused a temporary stoppage of the operation of Talomo Sump 1 and 2 beginning 1:35 a.m. of Friday, preventing the local utility from supplying the affected areas at full blast.

Affected areas included the entire Matina, Matina Aplaya, Ecoland, Maa, Langub, Bucana, Downtown, Bo. Obrero, Cabaguio Avenue, Agdao, Madapo, Marfori, San Rafael, Circumferential Road, Bacaca, J.P. Laurel Ave., Buhangin, Tigatto, Mandug, Lanang, Angliongto, Mamay Road, Bo. Pampanga, and Sasa until Km. 12.

Also affected were areas in Bangkal, particularly San Juan Subdivision, San Roque Village, Muslim Village, NHA Kadayawan Homes, Santos Marketing Subivision., Flores Village, SM Village, Ortega Village, Royal Valley Subdivision, and Central Park Subdivision;

Areas in Panacan, including ICSAMA, Crystal Meadows, Tierra Verde Village, EMI Ville Homes, Empress Subdivision, Tierra Niño Village, Landmark III, San Juan Village, and Vista Verde I and II; and areas in Cabantian such as Holy Trinity Subd., Countryville Executive Homes, Dela Peña Subdivision., BACAHOA Subdivision, Victor Homes, Emilia Homes, and immediate environs.

She said another emergency power interruption at Puan from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. affected six Dumoy wells of DCWD’s Line 2.

She said that the utility is operating at 80% capacity as of 10:55 a.m.

As of 1:20 p.m., Duhaylungsod said that supply has already been restored in Bangkal, Matina, Maa, Buhangin, Poblacio and Agdao but elevated areas and those located at the end point of DCWD’s operation “may still experience low water pressure to no water throughout the day.”

She said water supply may be restored earlier if DCWD’s works go smoothly or later if unforeseen problems arise.

She said DCWD personnel are doing all they can to restore water services immediately.

She encouraged the customers to open all faucets and allow water to run for at least two minutes once the supply is restored.

“Do not drink tap water immediately but if needed, boil water beforehand as a safety precaution,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)