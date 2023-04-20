Ramadan ends on April 21, says Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 20 April) – The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ in the Philippines, which serves as the Islamic Advisory Council of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), declared Saturday, April 21, as the end of Ramadan.

Muslims pray in Pikit, North Cotabato during the end of Ramadan in 2018. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday, April 20.

Sheik Abuhuraira Udasan, the Grand Mufti of Bangsamoro region announced that Eidl Fitr will be on Saturday.

He made the announcement at 8:05pm Thursday on the Darul Ifta BARMM Facebook page.

Teams from the Darul-Ifta’ were deployed to various locations in Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, and Iligan City to observe the moon using telescopes, but no one confirmed seeing the crescent moon that would signal the end of the month-long fasting.

Muslims in the region will have a last night of Tarawi and one last Suhur or dawn meal on Friday, April 21, and will observe Eid al-Fitr a day later, which traditionally includes congregational prayers in wide spaces followed by family thanksgiving.

“May Allah accept all our acts of devotion, worship and sacrifices beyond this. However, may we carry the lessons of Ramadan, that of sacrifice, empathy, compassion, and love all throughout the year,” BARMM spokesperson and Interior Minister lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo said in a statement.

Malacanang earlier declared April 21, Friday, a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr through Proclamation 201 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The Palace said it is necessary to declare the holiday “in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

At the Bangsamoro government center, Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim hosted an Iftar with visitors and fellow government workers during the last day of fasting. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)