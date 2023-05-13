Bangsamoro graduates earn top honors in American and Philippine schools

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 May) — Graduates from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have taken the centerstage by reaping academic honors from American and Philippine learning institutions.

Trending on social media is Muharisa Dalgan Pangadil of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, a scholar who graduated Summa Cum Laude on May 9 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Major in International Politics, Minor in Public Law, at the Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, U.S.A.

She also finished Bachelor of Science in Non-Profit and NGO Studies with high honors.

On May 13, 2023, Hanna Isha Sandatu Piang of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur ranked third in her class at the Ateneo de Davao University’s College of Law, for which she is entitled to free tuition at the ChanRobles Internet Bar Review.

Piang graduated AB Philosophy, Summa Cum Laude, at Notre Dame of Marbel University in 2019.

Peace advocate Abdulbasit Benito broke the news on Pangadil having obtained the highest honors in an American school.

He said Pangadil’s family was not able to attend her graduation due to the high cost of travel. Last week, her mother, Bai Sarah, changed her profile photo on FB with a photo of her carrying her then baby Muharisa.

Dr. Datu Muhammad Saleh Abas Kida Nur of Maguindanao del Sur recently graduated with a Diplomate in Doctor of Physical Therapy with Outstanding Distinction Award at University of Oklahoma in the US.

Three other members of the Ateneo de Davao University’s Class of 2023 from the BARMM graduated with honors: Mary Therese Atienza BS Accountancy Ateneo de Davao, Cum Laude; Aliyah Faaiqa Lao BS Accountancy Ateneo de Davao, Cum Laude; and Hannah Frum Mata, Cum Laude.

Pangadil came home in 2020 but the validity of her return ticket to the US lapsed due to the lockdowns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) extended her travel assistance through Member of Parliament Abdulraof Macacua who was then the regional minister for environment and natural resources.

Macacua has recently been appointed as Governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

According to Benito, the governor was the first person Pangadil informed of her feat in a foreign land.

Pangadil has been cited with 12 honors of distinction in Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, namely: Distinguished Honors, University Honors, Political Science Department Honors, Boey Honors Program – Engagement, Pi Sigma Sorority National Honors, First Place Jan Kiergaard Award, University Unsung Hero Award, Las Finish Line Scholarship Recipient, Twice Undergraduate Paper Awardee, Thrice Most Service Hours Awardee, Most Outstanding Undergraduate Intern, and NGO Member of the Year Awardee. (Nash B. Maulana / MindaNews contributor)