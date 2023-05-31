Evacuees told to return as police beef up security in Lanao Sur’s Marogong town

PRO-BAR personnel led by the BGen Allan Nobleza enter Marogong, Lanao del Sur on Sunday, 28 May 2023. Photo courtesy of PRO-BAR

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 31 May) — The Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has urged residents of Marogong, Lanao del Sur to return to their homes four days after they fled for fear of attacks by members of Dawlah Islamiyah.

BGen Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR regional director, said additional security forces have been deployed in the town after a meeting with local officials.

An estimated 2,000 residents of Marogong fled their homes on Saturday, fearing their town would be attacked by the Islamic State-inspired Dawlah Islamiyah in retaliation for the arrest of four of its members last Friday.

Shaminoden Sambitory, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said the residents fled to the neighboring towns of Binidayan, Balabagan and Madalum late Saturday night following the arrest of the four suspects. (See related story)

Nobleza said he went to Marogong the following day to meet with the town mayor and other local officials, who expressed serious concern over their security.

Additional police personnel and troops from the 32nd Infantry Battalion were sent to Marogong.

Nobleza said the Dawlah Islamiyah continues to recruit new members, this time in the secluded mountainous areas of Lanao del Sur, but added the residents are avoiding them after the experience in the 2017 Marawi Siege.

In December last year, the Joint Task-Force Central led by Philippine Marine troops launched air and ground assaults after they detected the group’s newly built encampment, training ground and bomb-making facility in the town’s forested area.

The group fled before the troops could engage them but left behind their bomb-making facility and other belongings.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarete, commanding general of the Army’s 1st Division, said the arrests last Friday came after a combat team saw the suspects who were allegedly waiting for their supporters to bring food and supplies in barangays Piangologan and Pabrika in Marogong.

“The suspects were caught off guard by the quick raid by the combat patrol,” Nafarete said in a statement.

The military identified the suspects as Muhammad Nasif, 18; Saidi Macadaag, 18, and two minors.

Nafarete said the four are allegedly operating under Fajarudin Pumbaya Pagalian also known as Abu Zacharia, allegedly the new Emir of the Dawlah Islamiyah in the Philippines.He said an M14 rifle, an M16A1 rifle, an R4 rifle, a Springfield rifle and a 40mm M203 grenade launcher, assorted ammunition were seized from the suspects. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)