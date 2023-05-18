FACT CHECK: MindaNews deplores FB page Bayani Philippines for unauthorized publication

Facebook page Bayani Philippines (https://www.facebook.com/bayaniphilippines), which claims to be a news and media website, has been publishing contents originally published by MindaNews (www.mindanews.com). The former is a fake media entity.

For the record, Bayani Philippines is neither an affiliate nor is it connected in any way with MindaNews, the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism.

MindaNews was formed in May 2001 by a group of independent, professional journalists to tell the stories of Mindanao from the lenses of Mindanawons.

Bayani Philippines has been posting original contents produced by MindaNews without permission.

Bayani Philippines, which has 642 followers, was created on August 1, 2020. There is no other details on its “About” page like a telephone number or email, which is made available by duly registered and recognized news organizations.

When you click the MindaNews stories posted by Bayani Philippines on Facebook, it directs to www.thinkingjuan.blogspot.com, which is also not connected with MindaNews.

MindaNews has its own Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mindanews) and website (www.mindanews.com).

Facebook has verified the MindaNews page as authentic.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)