How do journalists cover news?

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 May) — How do journalists cover the news? Let the images in the photo exhibit answer you.

Photos of journalists taken while on coverage are on exhibit at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex along Ecoland in Davao City. The exhibit opened Saturday afternoon, 06 May 2023, and will run until May 10.

A forum on the same theme was held in the morning at the Holy Cross of Davao College. Both activities are in celebration of World Press Freedom Day. Adrian Adalin, senior reporter of ABS-CBN and Ariel Sebellino, Executive Director of the Philippine Press Institute, spoke at the forum. Antonio Peralta, Embassy of Finland Honorary Consul and interim chair of the Davao Citizens Media Council, also delivered a message.

World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every year on May 3, was first proclaimed by UNESCO in 1991 in response to the increasing number of attacks on journalists and media outlets around the world. In December 1993, World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.

This year’s theme as defined by UNESCO is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

Organizers of the media forum and photo exhibit are the Asian Center for Journalism, Mindanao Times, Holy Cross of Davao College, SM City Davao and Davao Light and Power Company. (MindaNews)

“How we cover news” photo exhibit at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex. Ongoing until 10 May 2023. Photo by IAN RAY GARCIA / Mindanao Times

Campus journalists gather at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex for the opening of the photo exhibit on 06 May 2023. MIndaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

Ribbon-cutting marks the opening on Saturday afternoon, 06 May 2023, of the photo exhibit on how journalists cover news. (L to R) Amalia Cabusao, editor in chief of Mindanao Times; Ariel Sebellino, executive director of the Philippine Press Institute; Tony Peralta, interim chair of the Davao Citizens Media Council and Lester Tantoco, SM City Davao Manager. Photo by IAN RAY GARCIA / Mindanao Times

Until May 10 at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex in Davao City. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

Go watch the exhibit at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex. Exhibit is until 10 May 2023. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

How do journalists cover the news? Let the photographs of journalists taken while on coverage show you. Photo by IAN RAY GARCIA / Mindanao Times

The exhibit also shows a photo of Gene Boyd Lumawag covering the Kadayawan in March 2004. Lumawag was shot in Jolo, Sulu eight months later. Photo by IAN RAY GARCIA / Mindanao Times

Campus journalists gather at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex on 06 May 2023 to celebrate World Press Freedom Day. Photo by IAN RAY GARCIA / Mindanao Times

A student asks Adrian Adalin, senior reporter of ABS-CBN and Ariel Sebellino, executive director of the Philippine Press Institute during the forum on “How we cover news” at the Holy Cross of Davao College on 06 May 2023 . The forum and photo exhibit are in celebration of World Press Freedom Day. Photo by IAN RAY GARCIA / Mindanao Times