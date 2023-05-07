How do journalists cover news?

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 May) — How do journalists cover the news? Let the images in the photo exhibit answer you.
Photos of journalists taken while on coverage are on exhibit at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex along Ecoland in Davao City. The exhibit opened Saturday afternoon, 06 May 2023, and will run until May 10.
A forum on the same theme was held in the morning at the Holy Cross of Davao College. Both activities are in celebration of World Press Freedom Day. Adrian Adalin, senior reporter of ABS-CBN and Ariel Sebellino, Executive Director of the Philippine Press Institute, spoke at the forum. Antonio Peralta, Embassy of Finland Honorary Consul and interim chair of the Davao Citizens Media Council, also delivered a message.
World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every year on May 3, was first proclaimed by UNESCO in 1991 in response to the increasing number of attacks on journalists and media outlets around the world. In December 1993, World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.
This year’s theme as defined by UNESCO is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”
Organizers of the media forum and photo exhibit are the Asian Center for Journalism, Mindanao Times, Holy Cross of Davao College, SM City Davao and Davao Light and Power Company. (MindaNews)