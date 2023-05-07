Mindanawon journalist is lone Filipino among 10 Dart Centre fellows 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 May) – A former reporter of ABS-CBN in Davao City who now heads the news division of the state-run People’s Television Network- Mindanao has been named as one of ten fellows of the Dart Centre Asia Pacific (DCAP).



Vinafel “Vina” Araneta Pilapil, is the lone Filipino among ten recipients of the 2023 Asia Pacific (ASPAC) Fellowship, a program that deepens journalists’ reporting of violence, conflict, and tragedy.

According to a press release from DCAP, this year’s Fellows include “outstanding senior and mid-career journalists in all media from across the Asia Pacific region with a particular interest in covering climate change and climate-related disasters.”

VInafel “VIna” Araneta Pilapil, former reporter of ABS-CBN in Davao City, now news head of People’s Television Network-Mindanao, is one of 10 journalists who have been chosen for an Asia Pacific Fellowship. Photo from Ms Pilapil’s FB account.

“This year’s ASPAC Fellows represent a passionate generation of journalists who came of age committed to deep engagement with trauma and to reporting on how climate change has impacted their communities,” said DCAP CEO Erin Smith.

“We are excited to welcome this year’s Fellows to Brisbane this May, joining our previous ASPAC Fellows who continue to set the global standard for innovative, ethical reporting on trauma, violence, and disaster.”

The ASPAC Fellowship Program provides seminars and discussions with leading experts and journalism practitioners, and offers journalists “a unique opportunity to explore the many dimensions of psychological trauma; to discuss ethical and craft challenges raised by their work; and to forge relationships with colleagues from around the world who share their interests and commitment.”

Aside from Pilapil, the other recipients of the 2023 Dart Centre Asia Pacific (ASPAC) Fellows are: Anasiu Falekaono, Acting News Editor, Tonga Broadcasting Commission; Lilliani Polutele, Senior News Reporter, Tonga Broadcasting Commission; Irwin Angiki, acting Editor of Island Sun Newspaper in Solomon Islands: Charley Piringi, Environmental and Investigative Journalist in Solomon Islands; .Golam Mourtoza, head of News and Multimedia, Radio Padma and PadmaNews24.Com in Bangladesh; Iva Nataro, Investigative Journalist, Fiji Sun News Ltd; Jitsiree Thongnoi, Freelance Journalist in Thailand: Inoke Rabonu, Senior Journalist, Fiji Sun News Ltd; and Stefan Armbruster, Correspondent, SBS World News. (MindaNews)