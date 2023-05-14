MSU-GenSan hosts 3rd Campus Developers’ Connect 

GENERAL SANTOS (MindaNews / 14 May) — Mindanao State University in General Santos City (MSU-GenSan) recently teamed up with DevCon Davao to hold the 3rd Campus Developers’ Connect (DevCon) at the KCC Convention Center last Friday.

DevCon is an event where developers from across cities share their expertise and experiences with emerging information technology (IT) topics. The Junior Information Technology Society (JITS) of MSU-General Santos teamed up with DevCon Davao for this.

The event drew participants from MSU-GenSan, Notre Dame of Marbel University, B.E.S.T. College of Polomolok, Holy Trinity College of General Santos, Ramon Magsaysay Memorial College, Koronadal National Comprehensive High School, and STI – General Santos.

Students from different schools in General Santos City and South Cotabato gather at the KCC Convention Center in General Santos for the 3rd Campus Developers’ Connect. Photo by Earlich Jian Losano

The DevCon Davao team prepared a line-up of seven speakers to share their experiences and knowledge about emerging IT topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, DevSecOps, and Technopreneurship among others. They also prepared activities for students to showcase what they know and learned during the event such as Birds of Feather and Hackathon.

Niña Rose Sebial, JITS President, thanked the students who participated in both activities.

“I am grateful to those who joined the event and those who participated in the activities prepared by the DevCon Davao team, especially my competitive constituents who demonstrated that the Bachelor in Science in Information Technology students in MSU-GSC will show their will to ‘Go Code’ and face every one last comma they encounter. I am very grateful to the people who helped in making the event a success,” she said.

Hackathon Team from B.E.S.T. College of Polomolok Inc. Photo by Earlich Jian Lozano

In her closing remarks, the president of DevCon Davao, Rinnah Faye Sumaragao, thanked the JITS team and faculty for showing interest in holding a Campus DevCon. “Hopefully next time there will be a DevCon GenSan Chapter,” she said.

Dr. Lumer Jude Doce, JITS co-adviser, commended the JITS team and their sponsors for their time and effort in making Campus DevCon 2023 a success.

“I am happy and thankful that we were able to successfully bring Campus DevCon to MSU- General Santos with the DevCon Davao Team. This will not be possible without the schools who accepted our invitation and the help and assistance from a lot of people, the administration of MSU-General Santos of course, the Local Government Unit of General Santos headed by our City Mayor, Honorable Lorelie Pacquiao, the City Economic Management and Cooperative Development Office (CEMCDO), PLDT, and KCC Mall of General Santos, to name a few. At the end of the day, we were all intellectually served and everyone went home delighted with their experience,” he said.

This Campus DevCon event aims to enable, equip, and empower a community of geeks for good. It champions collaborative and global competence of Filipino developers in the academe, government, and IT industry by providing a unique avenue for everyone to Sync, Support, and Succeed. (Zaki Sarmiento / MindaNews)