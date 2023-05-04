NGCP energizes Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project

High-voltage direct current cables will connect the Lala Converter Station in Lanao del Norte to the Dumanjug Converter Station in Cebu. NGCP Photo

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 04 May) — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) energized last week the P52-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP), an undertaking that the power firm expects to improve power stability and reliability across the country.

An initial load of 22.5 megawatts (MW) was carried by the high-voltage submarine and overhead lines from Mindanao to Visayas during its energization on 30 April 2023.

“We expect to gradually increase the MVIP’s transfer capacity to 50MW by mid-May, and 112MW by the end of the month, before energizing to its full transfer capacity of 450MW by the third quarter of this year,” the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The MVIP is comprised of a 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450MW expandable to as much as 900MW. The project also includes converter stations in both regions and more than 500ckm of overhead lines to facilitate the flow of electricity, it said.

NGCP said the MVIP will provide sustainable power transmission service that will lessen the instances of power interruptions.

It will also promote energy resource sharing, as excess power generated in one region can now be transmitted to the other, it added.

Parts of the MVIP were completed in 2022, such as the Lala-Aurora 138kV transmission line, the 350kV submarine cable, and cable terminal stations in Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte, it said. (Marivic Omandam Davis/MindaNews)