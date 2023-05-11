South Cotabato forms El Niño task force

MindaNews file photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) – The provincial government of South Cotabato has convened a special task force to lead the assessment and preparations for the possible onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon in the province in the coming months.

Rolly Doane Aquino, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said the task force has started the assessment activities and resource evaluation to help mitigate the impact of the foreseen prolonged drought.

Citing the advisory received by the local government from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration as of Tuesday, he said there is an 80-percent probability that the El Niño would hit the area by June to August and may persist until the first quarter of 2024.

“That is a high probability and it was already elevated from El Niño watch to alert level so we really need to prepare for it as early as now,” he said in a media briefing.

The task force, which initially convened last Monday for the pre-disaster risk assessment, is composed of key departments of the local government such as the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Provincial Veterinary Office, Integrated Provincial Health Office and the Provincial Information Office.

Aquino said they also included the Department of the Interior and Local Government, National Irrigation Administration, Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Among those being evaluated are the status and capacities of irrigation facilities in the province, food production and availability of related resources, the potential impact of the drought to the agricultural sector, and possible health risks to residents, he said.

The official said they are also crafting food distribution mechanisms as well as the necessary security measures for the food warehouses and storage facilities in the area.

“We will make sure that the public would be properly informed of any developments related to the El Niño and that our resources are in position to facilitate immediate response, when necessary,” he said.

Aquino assured that the provincial government has enough funds and related resources that could be tapped in case the predicted prolonged drought would hit the area.

For this year, he said the province has around P43.6 million in quick response or calamity fund and it can be augmented by the PDRRM Trust Fund or the unspent calamity appropriation from the previous years.

He added that the local government may also realign additional funds from the regular budget for such purpose if needed. (Allen V. Estabillo/MindaNews)