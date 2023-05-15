Still no persons of interest in killing of businesswoman linked to investment scheme

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May)—Police investigators still have no persons of interest in the death of Annabelle Cosido Elizagaque, a 51-year-old businesswoman, who was shot in her vehicle around 2 p.m. last Saturday along Diversion Road in Barangay Maa here, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Monday.

Police investigators check belongings of Annabelle Cosido Elizagaque after the shooting. Photo courtesy of PRO-Davao

The victim was reportedly among the individuals behind the now defunct Rigen, which offered investment packages similar to “Ponzi” scheme that promised high returns to investors, according to an information released by police.

Major Catherine dela Rey, DCPO spokesperson, told MindaNews on Monday that authorities are still investigating the incident.

She said they have yet to check the footages from any nearby CCTV cameras that could lead to the identification of the three unknown male assailants.

Dela Rey added that they are also looking into the recent business dealings of the victim that could aid authorities in their investigation to determine the possible motive for her death.

She said investigators have yet to know if Elizagaque received any threats to her life from individuals with whom she transacted business.

“We are doing our best to resolve this case and give her justice,” Dela Rey said.

She said that police authorities are not discounting the possibility that her death might have been motivated by her involvement in the Ponzi scheme or in her other businesses.

According to police, the victim was reversing her SUV, a color gray Ford Everest, while leaving from the Power Asia Integrated Sales and Allied Services Compound, which was owned by her daughter Chat, when suddenly two of the three suspects turned up in front of her car and subsequently fired successive shots at the victim.

The victim succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of her body.

Police said suspects immediately fled on a motorcycle driven by the third suspect after the shooting.

Personnel from the Davao City Forensic Unit recovered three pieces of deformed slugs and five fired cartridge case from .45 caliber pistol. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)