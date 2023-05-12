Village chair ambushed in Cotabato City

Bullets hit one of the cars of Bimbo Ayunan’s convoy but nobody was hurt. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) — The barangay chair of Kalanganan Mother, Cotabato City and his companions were ambushed before midnight on Thursday.

Bimbo Ayunan told police he and his companions were passing along Amado Papa Street in Barangay Rosary Heights to fetch a barangay councilman who was watching a basketball game in a neighboring barangay when gunshots rang out.

One of the cars of Ayunan’s convoy was hit but nobody was hurt.

Police and Philippine Marines personnel responded to the incident.

The attackers were able to escape but Ayunan’s companions said they were able to identify them.

The ambush happened on the same day that General Benjamin Acorda Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police, arrived in the city for a security summit with military and Bangsamoro officials ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)