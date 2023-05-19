VP Sara Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD party after 18 months 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 May) — Vice President Sara Duterte has announced her “irrevocable resignation” effective Friday from the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) of former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In her statement, Duterte, concurrent Secretary of the Department of Education, said she is grateful to her party members for their support, which demonstrated that “unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country.”

She did not disclose her reason for resigning from the dominant political party.

Duterte, who served as the party’s chair for 18 months, joined Lakas-CMD on November 11, 2021 shortly after leaving her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, to run under Lakas-CMD as a substitute candidate for Vice President.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte addresses Kusog Mindanao Conference 2022, at the Waterfront Insular Hotel on Friday, 11 November 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

In October 2021, Duterte filed her certificate of candidacy for a third consecutive term as mayor but withdrew it on November 9 and was substituted by youngest brother Sebastian.

Last Wednesday, May 17, the House of Representatives voted to replace Arroyo, Lakas-CMD chair emeritus, as Senior Deputy Speaker. Pampanga 3rd district representative Aurelio Gonzales, Jr. was named in her stead.

Arroyo denied she was plotting a ‘coup’ against Speaker Martin Romualdez

Vice President Duterte said there is nothing more important than being able to serve the Filipino people and the Philippines with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading the way.

She said her commitment would be immutable.

She said she is able to serve as Vice President because of the trust of “Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay.”

She called on the leaders to focus on their work and leave a legacy of strong and stable homeland. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)