2 persons planted IED on lawyer’s vehicle in Davao – police

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 June) – Police are looking for two individuals who might have planted an improvised explosive device on the vehicle of lawyer Alberto Magulta that exploded outside his office along Ecowest Drive in Ecoland on Thursday morning.

Maj. Rose Aquilar, station commander of Ecoland Police Station, said in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that the police have already obtained copies of the CCTV footage showing two persons who might be responsible for blowing up the lawyer’s CRV-Honda parked outside his office.

She said the footage of the security camera is being processed to enhance the quality to possibly identify the suspects.

She said police are also trying to secure copies of CCTV footage from nearby stores to aid authorities in their investigation.

She said they are also trying to look for witnesses who could possibly identify the perpetrators but added that the attack could be related to the cases that Magulta is handling.

Aguilar added that the lawyer received threats before the explosion.

The vehicle was damaged by the blast, which occurred at 10:14 a.m. or almost an hour after Magulta parked it outside his law firm located at the commercial area of One Oasis Condominium along Ecowest Drive in Ecoland.

Aguilar said the windows of two other vehicles parked nearby got destroyed by the explosion.

She said no one was reported injured.

She added it is unclear whether the perpetrators intended to kill Aguilar or to merely threaten him since he was inside his office when the explosion happened. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)