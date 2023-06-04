32 countries represented in 6th Organic Asia Congress in Lanao del Norte

KAUSWAGAN, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 3 June) — This erstwhile war-torn town is hosting the 6th Organic Asia Congress on June 4 to 9 which is expecting an estimated 3,000 delegates, including some 500 participants from 32 countries.

The venue of the Congress is in Sitio Tangkig, Barangay Tacub, Kauswagan, the town where President Joseph Estrada waged his “all-out war” against the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in March 2000.

Kauswagan International Convention Center. Photo courtesy of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade

Mayor Rommel Arnado said there would have been 34 countries represented but one delegate missed the flight while the other failed to get a Philippine visa.

“Some of the countries have more than one delegate, like China (which has) 80 delegates, Taiwan 60, India 60 and Korea 25,” the mayor said.

He said there are participants from Maldives, Mongolia, Portugal and other European countries.

This year’s theme is “Building World Peace through Organic Agriculture: Food security vital to peace building.”

Kauswagan International Organic Convention Center in Sitio Tangkig,Tacub ,Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, venue of the 6th Organic Asia Conference. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

The mayor said Matheo John, President of International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement and (IFOAM Asia ) is also coming.

Arnado said about 70 per cent of the delegates will be billeted in Iligan City, 20 kilometers away.

He said security measures are being attended to by the police, military, coast guard and other government agencies.

Mayor Arnado and his wife Sonia, Vice Mayor Maximo Arnado Jr., and other officials led the ribbon-cutting rites at the entrance of the Kauswagan International Organic Convention Center (KIOCC) followed by a mass at the Camp Shell on Saturday morning.

Flags of 32 countries represented in the 6th Asia Organic Congress in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte on June 4 to 9, 2023. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

An Organic Youth Forum Special session on Organic Leadership Transcending Generations will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 while the Agri-Aqua Fair will open at 2 p.m.

Delegates will not only attend sessions but visit organic farming sites as well. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)