70-year-old woman allegedly kills house helper in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) – Police arrested a 70-year-old woman for allegedly killing her house helper, whose body was found in the street of Deca Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here on Sunday.

In a report released by the Davao City Police Office on Monday, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Shiela Han-ay Lagsaway, a resident of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental.

A CCTV footage obtained by authorities showed that the suspect, Nenita Cepada Pagatpatan, was pulling a trolley allegedly carrying the victim’s body covered by a tarpaulin.

The report was not clear how the suspect killed the victim.

Shortly after her arrest, police brought Pagatpatan to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for medical assistance, after the suspect experienced shortness of breath and then collapsed.

The cadaver of the victim was brought to the Rivera Funeral Homes, Kilometer 11 in Sasa for autopsy.

The police condemned the crime and vowed to “impose the full force of law on whoever is caught doing an illegal act or crime.”

“Dabawenyos are advised to observe the culture of security in order to maintain the peace in the city,” the DCPO said in a statement. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)