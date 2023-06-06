Bangsamoro showcases colorful culture in New York for PH Independence Day celebration

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 6 June)—Bangsamoro performers wowed the New York City crowd as they showcased the region’s colorful arts and culture, bannered by Sagayan warrior dancers and kulintang musicians as they joined the float parade along Madison Avenue on Sunday at the start of the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations.

A float with traditional Bangsamoro dancers cruises along Madison Avenue in New York City for the 125th Independence Day celebration. Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office

A press statement from the Bangsamoro Information Office said it was the first time the region was invited to participate in the celebration, which was organized by the Philippine Independence Day Council Inc. (PIDCI) in New York City.

The annual program, now in its 33rd year, started last Sunday with a solemn flag-raising ceremony held at the Philippine Consulate in New York honoring the sacrifices made by the Filipino heroes who fought for independence.

Tindig Sindaw, a cultural performing group from the Bangsamoro region, has captivated the audience with their traditional dances and indigenous musical instruments where they showcased the vibrant culture and traditions of the region, said the press statement.

The grand parade, it added, featured the diverse cultures and traditions of provinces, cities, regions, and Filipino organizations across the United States.

“Finally my dream comes true, proudly waving the flag of Bangsamoro in a foreign land,” Mustapha Ala Jr., one of the Bangsamoro contingent who joined the delegation, was quoted as saying.

A dancer performs the sagayan, a Bangsamoro war dance, in the steets of New York City. Photo courtesy of the Bangsamoro Information Office

During the celebration, BARMM also showcased its unique indigenous and cultural products, providing an opportunity for attendees to explore and appreciate the vibrant arts and crafts of the region, an effort led by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT-BARMM), according to Ameen Andrew Alonto, the information chief of the BARMM who joined the trip to New York.

Alonto said the BARMM hopes investors and entrepreneurs in New York to explore various sectors in the region and to learn about its investment prospects.

At the forum, BARMM personnel introduced valuable insights into the region’s economic landscape, potential partnerships, collaborations and celebration of the diversity and unity of the Filipino people, according MTIT-BARMM Director-General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)