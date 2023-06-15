Davao car explosion motivated by personal grudge

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 June)—Authorities are looking at the possibility that the explosion of a vehicle owned by Davao City-based lawyer Alberto Magulta on Thursday might have been motivated by “personal grudge” because of the cases that he is handling, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

Major Catherine dela Rey, DCPO spokesperson, told MindaNews that Magulta has been receiving threats prior to the blast.

Magulta’s white CRV-Honda incurred some damage after the blast at 10:14 a.m. or almost an hour after he parked his vehicle outside his law firm located at the commercial area of One Oasis Condominium along Ecowest Drive in Ecoland here.

After the explosion, she said the EOD K-9 unit of the police immediately responded at the place of incident and secured the area. She said there were no reported casualties.

Dela Rey said police have yet to determine the total cost of damage. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)