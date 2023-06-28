DavOr Gov. Malanyaon, 73, dies

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 June)— Davao Oriental Governor Corazon N. Malanyaon, 73, died on Wednesday.

Davao Oriental Governor Corazon N. Malanyaon. Photo from the Governor’s Facebook page.

Vice Mayor Katrina Joy Orencia, of the municipality of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, posted about the passing of the governor on her Facebook page shortly after posts regarding her death circulated on social media.

Orencia thanked the late governor for her services to the province.

As of 8:04 p.m., Malanyaon’s family and the province of Davao Oriental has yet to issue a statement.

Malanyaon, a corporate and tax lawyer, served as provincial governor for three terms from 2007 to 2016, Davao Oriental’s 1st District representative from 2001 to 2007 and 2016 to 2022. In 2022, she ran again for governor unopposed.

She also served as councilor of Davao City’s 3rd District from 1986 to 1992. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)