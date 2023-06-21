DPWH drainage project in Davao destroying trees, says environment group

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 June)—A drainage improvement project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is destroying the trees lining along the drainage canal in Dacudao Avenue here, the environment group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) said.

The withered trees along Dacudao Avenue in Davao City as photographed Tuesday (20 June 2023). The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) blamed the deterioration of these trees on the drainage canal improvement project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). MindaNews photo

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, IDIS executive director, said on Tuesday that these urban trees are protected under the Heritage Tree Ordinance passed in November 2021, which prohibits the cutting of or causing the death of urban trees.

He said the IDIS estimated around 600 trees—which included gmelina, neem, and mahogany—along Dacudao Avenue in 2014 when the group started to campaign to protect the trees along that area.

“These are not native trees, however, they still provide shade, cooling effect, and sequester carbon emissions,” he said.

In a statement, IDIS said the project, which consisted of fully paving the easements, including the root spaces, was a “waste of time, funds, and resources.”

The group said the project, implemented in 2020 to “strengthen waterway embankment,” has left a significant impact on the trees.

The IDIS said an estimated number of 67 trees have already deteriorated as a result of the project, urging the government to prioritize the “preservation and sustainable maintenance” of the remaining trees along Dacudao.

“Considering the increasing urban heat index, Davao City needs to uphold utmost commitment to safeguard its remaining urban green-sheds, such as [the trees along Dacudao Avenue],” it said.

Although the local government of Davao instructed DPWH “to break the concrete choking the trunk and roots of the trees,” the IDIS said it might not do much to ensure long-term health of the trees.

“While this step demonstrates a positive response, it alone is insufficient to ensure the long-term health of the trees since the concrete had damaged the root systems underneath, disallowing water and nutrient collection as well as weakened tolerance to termite infestation,” it said.

MindaNews reached out to DPWH for a reply, was promised one, but none came as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The IDIS recommended the removal of concrete pavement at sidewalk and root spaces and replacing it with permeable pavement such as turfs, blocks or bricks to allow the roots to grow and spread.

It also called for the immediate replacement of dead trees with native tree species that are appropriate to its environment and regular monitoring and checking of the tree’s health and condition.

The group suggested for DPWH to adopt low-impact designs such as permeable pavement and soft-scaping to prevent the deterioration of trees. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)