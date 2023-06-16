Egyptian Abu Sayyaf member yields in Sulu

The island province of Sulu. Courtesy of Google Maps

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 16 June) — An Egyptian national who allegedly joined the Abu Sayyaf together with his parents and siblings when he was 10 years old surrendered to the military in Indanan, Sulu on Wednesday, the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) said in a press release Thursday.

Ibrahim (not his real name), 13, surrendered to the 1103rd Infantry Brigade at 2:30 p.m. along with alias Ellam, 27, an alleged Abu Sayyaf leader who joined the group when he was 15.

Ibrahim is believed to have entered the country in 2017 as a tourist through the Manila International Airport with his stepfather, mother, and two brothers, according to the Wesmincom.

The military quoted Ibrahim as saying that his family joined the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan in 2017 and transferred to Sulu to join Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, a leader of the group, in 2018.

Ibrahim’s mother, Reda Mohammad Mahmud, died when she staged a suicide bomb attack on a military checkpoint in Km 3, Barangay Kajatian in Indanan on Sept. 8, 2019. His stepfather, Abduramil, and brother Abdurahman died in an encounter with soldiers in Barangay Kan Islam, Indanan on Nov. 7, 2019, while his other brother, Yusof, was killed in an encounter on April 17, 2021 in Igasan, Patikul, Sulu, the press release said.

Ibrahim figured in numerous encounters in Sulu where he obtained injuries in his head and right forearm, it said.

Ibrahim and Ellam handed over one M16 rifle, one M16A1 rifle, one magazine, and 20 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, it added. (Marivic Omandam Davis/MindaNews)