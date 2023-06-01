Ex-President Digong tells Davao police over rape-slay incident: ‘Hang yourselves in shame’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 June)—Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte told the police in Davao City to “hang yourselves in shame” if they cannot resolve the recent rape-slay incident involving 28-year-old architect Vlanche Marie L. Bragas.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte at SM Lanang Premier in Davao City. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

During his program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” streamed live over the YouTube channel of SMNI News on Wednesday, Duterte said law enforcers should instead resign and give their positions to other “competent” individuals who are looking for jobs if they cannot properly carry out their duty of protecting the public.

He said the people deserved nothing less from the police, whose salaries increased by two-fold during his time as President.

“Anong trabaho mo? Sweldo matataas dinoble ko sa panahon ko. I doubled your salary, ganito lang ibigay ninyo sa amin? (What is your job? I doubled your salaries during my time, and yet this is all you could give us?),” he said.

If they cannot address the incident, Duterte said that he himself would pay police stations a visit to “kick your ass in public.”

“Pag maulit pa yan puntahan ko kayo pagsisipain ko kayo. Really. Dalhin ko yung media, tadyakan ko kayong lahat. (If that happens again, I will go to you and kick you. Really. I would bring the media with me, and kick all of you) Why? For being idiots in the office. That’s the last thing you would want to do—to pay an idiot to stay there, and do nothing,” he said.

The former President said the police should look for the suspects who raped and killed Bragas.

The young architect was found dead last May 17 shortly after she had gone missing. Her remains were covered with dried banana leaves in a plantation in Barangay Dacudao in Calinan District.

Vlanche Marie L. Bragas as an architecture student at Ateneo de Davao. Photo from Ms Bragas’s Facebook page

CCTV footage showed Bragas was seen boarding a yellow tricycle at Crossing Fausta in Calinan before the incident.

“Hanapin nyo yan. Pag wala na kayong makitang suspect, then I suggest, maghanap kayo ng tali (Look for them. If you cannot find the suspect, then I suggest, look for a rope) and you hang yourself in shame,” Duterte said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)