Ex-President Duterte calls Davao police ‘inefficient’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June)—Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte criticized the police force in Davao City for their “inefficiency” in addressing the criminality or failure to provide prompt solutions to the crimes here.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte at SM Lanang Premier. MindaNews file photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

During his program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” streamed live over SMNI News, Duterte said the authorities should increase their presence in public by intensifying foot patrols around the city, which he claimed is lacking at this time.

He said that it is important that at least two or three police officers roam around the streets, particularly at night time, to give residents a sense of safety and make the “criminals feel that you are looking at them.”

“If there is an increase or decrease in the incidence of crimes, you have to credit it to the police or you have to b*t them for not doing their duty,” he said.

Before being elected President in 2016, Duterte served as mayor of Davao from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

Duterte added that there should be more funds in intelligence to look into the activities of criminals, particularly those involved in illegal drugs.

“You fund intelligence activity. You increase it. Look for the criminals or the potential criminals, and might as well just kill them,” he added.

During his time as local chief executive, Duterte said that he warned criminals, including holduppers and kidnappers, to leave the city instead of staying here and risk facing death.

“I told them, I would not feel comfortable with your presence here, either you go out now or [be killed]. What crime? For no reason at all, except that I am not comfortable with you in the midst of the community. You want to live? Go somewhere else, go to Manila or Cebu, there are plenty of beautiful women there. Go and enjoy yourself,” he added.

Two weeks ago, Duterte also castigated the city’s police force on the rape-slay case that victimized 28-year-old architect Vlanche Marie L. Bragas.

He told the police to “hang yourselves in shame” if they cannot solve the case.

Bragas was first reported missing on May 17, and police announced the name of the suspects on June 5, or almost three weeks later. Complaints for rape with homicide were filed against Dennis Roy P. Panzan, Kent Laurence Metegreto Espinosa, Renato Ali Bayansao, and one John Doe.

Panzan and Espinosa were declared missing on May 27, apparently abducted by still unidentified people. Panzan was found two days later already severely injured and died in the hospital, while Espinosa is still missing.

Bayansao, on the other hand, was apprehended by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a buy-bust operation on May 28. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)