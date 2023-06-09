FACT CHECK: Fake page on Iligan LGU circulates on Facebook

The Facebook Page City Government of Iligan is the official social media account of the local government unit (LGU). The Government of Iligan City Facebook Page, on the other hand, is a fake.

The fake page has at least 6.1k followers and 3.7k likes as of Friday, 09 June 2023. Its URL is https://www.facebook.com/asensoiliganpaingonsapaglambo. “Asenso Iligan Paingon sa Paglambo” means “Onwards Iligan towards Prosperity.” The fake page claims to be the official page of the city’s initiatives, based on its About section.

However, its contents are obviously against the administration of incumbent Mayor Frederick Siao, previously the city’s Congressional representative.

According to the bogus page’s transparency portion, it was originally called Iligan City’s House of the Representative, created on November 21, 2021. It was later renamed LGU Iligan City on May 26, 2022. On June 29, 2022, the page renamed itself as the Government of the Lone District of Iligan City. The page’s current iteration, Government of Iligan City, was a result of a rename on February 20, 2023.

The Iligan LGU’s official Facebook Page is named City Government of Iligan.

It currently has at least 19k likes and at least 35k followers.

The official Facebook page posts announcements, services and accomplishments achieved by the local government.

According to the Facebook page’s transparency tab, the City Government of Iligan page was created on June 28, 2022 and has never been renamed.

The official Facebook Page includes an email address (cioiligan2022@gmail.com) for the public to contact its administrators.

