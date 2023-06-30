First segment of Davao coastal road opens July 1

A huge canopy has been set up at Times Beach in Ecoland on Thursday (29 June 2023) in preparation for the inauguration of the Bago-to-Times Beach segment of the Davao City Coastal Road Project on July 1, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to attend. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 June) – The 8.019-kilometer first segment of the P33.772-billion Davao City Coastal Road Project will be opened to motorists starting Saturday (July 1), according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the inauguration, along with Vice President Sara Duterte, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, told MindaNews that 1,257 police officers would be deployed to secure the venue.

The inauguration of segment A stretching from the Tulip Drive to Bago Aplaya will take place six years after the construction of the massive road project commenced in 2017 under the Duterte administration.

Based on the project brief released by DPWH-Davao, the government has initially poured in some P10.317 billion to build the Tulip Drive-Bago Aplaya segment.

This segment was initially opened to pedestrians in January 2022 and has since attracted a number of visitors, many of them joggers, bikers, and other individuals doing fitness activities.

According to the agency, the project, which “aims to promote suburban development and to decongest the city center,” is one of the identified major road projects under the Infrastructure Modernization for Davao “to strengthen the road network of the city to meet traffic demand.”

It will serve as a bypass or an alternative route to Davao-Cotabato Road and ABS-CBN Diversion Road to ease congestion at Matina Junction, Bangkal Junction, and Ulas Junction.

This project is also seen to disperse urbanization outside the over-saturated urban center in the city proper where large-scale establishments have been built.

The coastal road stretches from Jct. Davao-Cotabato Road passes through the coastal lines of Bago Aplaya, Matina Aplaya (Times Beach), Roxas Avenue section to Santa Ana Wharf and then R. Castillo.

The other portions of the road project include Segment B – Times Beach to Roxas Avenue, 4.435 kilometers; Segment C – Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf, 1.754 kilometers; and Segment D – Sta. Ana Wharf to R. Castillo, 3.575 kilometers.

The agency estimated that it has accomplished 94.88% of the project with a total budget allocation of P24.551 billion.

The project is eyed for completion by 2025.

According to DPWH, the coastal road project “will serve as a bypass road, a coastal shore protection and breakwater that protects the city from sea wave actions, water surges and shore erosion.”

It said a total of P2.025 billion has been set aside to continue the road construction for this year.

It said it needs additional P7.196 billion to complete the remaining road portion.

“Despite the high cost, the completion of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road is expected to impact the city’s economy significantly, tourism industry, and overall development, making it a worthwhile investment for the future,” it added. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)