Heavy rains inundate parts of Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 June)—Various agencies of the local government here will join forces to reassess the areas frequently affected by flooding after a heavy rainfall on Monday evening inundated some parts of this city, the chief of the Davao City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said on Tuesday.

Motorists wade through the flooded portion of JP Laurel Avenue in Lanang, Davao City on Tuesday (6 June 2023). Heavy rains starting Monday evening inundated many parts of the city. MindaNews photo

Retired PCol. Alfredo Baloran, in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), said that his agency is coordinating with the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) and City Engineer’s Office (CEO) to undertake the reevaluation in the hopes of addressing the problem of flooding in different parts of the city.

The localized thunderstorm starting at 10:55 p.m. of Monday affected Tugbok, Poblacion, Agdao, Buhangin, and Bunawan Districts.

The city’s Public Safety and Security Office (formerly Public Safety and Security Command Center) posted at least eight streets suffering from knee-deep floods around midnight Monday until the wee hours of the morning of Tuesday.

Knee-deep floods were recorded in areas like Magsaysay, Lizada (near NCCC), JP Laurel, Sta. Ana, Mapa, Quirino, Gov. Duterte, and Camus Streets.

In the morning, MindaNews was able to record video of heavily flooded areas around Lanang and Mamay Road.

The flood along Angliongto Road in Lanang, Davao City. MindaNews photo

Portions of C.M. Recto, Roxas, C. Bangoy, and Palma Gil were also flooded, but the streets were passable during the heavy rains that started Monday night.

The PSSO advised residents to avoid the area through their Facebook Page.

The CDRRMO documented one family with seven members from New San Isidro, Barangay Buhangin Proper sought shelter at the barangay gymnasium as the water level in their house reached hip-deep, but expected to return to their when the water fully subsides.

Baloran said that one of the causes of flooding is clogged drainage and that his office is

now coordinating with ASU to clear the waterways.

“Same problem as the previous years—clogged canals. Some of these waterways are silted while others are being clogged by waste materials,” he added.

Baloran acknowledged that there is a need to address the problem immediately as the local authorities have noted that flooding is getting more severe.

“This needs immediate action. Let’s not wait for this problem to get worse. We are seeing that the flood is getting deeper already. Only minutes after a strong rain, we can see the adverse effect,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV, with reports from Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)