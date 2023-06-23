Man found dead inside car in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 June) – Police on Friday said the 25-year-old man who was found dead Thursday inside a vehicle in Barangay Langub in Davao City could have died of suffocation.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, told MindaNews that the investigators believed that the victim was suffocated after sleeping inside his car without opening any of the windows, although an investigation was still being done to determine the cause of death.

“Wait na lang po tayo sa autopsy result (Let’s just wait for the autopsy result),” she said.

A crowd gathers near the car where a dead man’s body was found on Thursday (22 June 2023) in Barangay Langub, Davao City. Photo courtesy of Davao City Police Office

A report from the police said investigators were immediately dispatched after being notified by Davao City’s Central 911 around 5 p.m. Thursday that a body was found inside an unattended vehicle in Barangay Langub.

It said that Marie Tubay Rivas, a vendor residing in the same barangay, reported to authorities that the vehicle had been parked by the roadside since 2:00 a.m. of Thursday with its engine still running.

According to police, Rivas decided to approach the car after noticing that it was still parked on the same spot around 3 p.m. of the same day, and found the man lying on his back at the driver’s seat.

Responding police personnel broke the passenger’s side glass window to open the vehicle as the doors were locked.

The remains of the victim were transferred to the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes for autopsy while his personal belongings were turned over to a relative.

Police asked that the victim’s identity be withheld pending notification of his family. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)