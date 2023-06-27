Mindanao’s general peace and order situation ‘now much better’ – study

The Kublai Art Garden in Kapatagan, Digos City in Davao del Sur has become a popular destination for bonding time with relatives and friends, such as this group on 29 December 2017. The place features the Agong House and other sculptural pieces of Mindanawon artist Kublai (Mujahid Ponce Millan). MindaNews photo by GG BUENO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 June) – A study conducted by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) showed that the island-region now enjoys a “general atmosphere of peace and order, from a place of concern.”

Adrian Tamayo, MinDA public relations division head and author of the study, noted the agency started in August 2022 the first region-wide study “on the experience of safety; demonstrated respect of the police to the community; people’s trust on the police; and, the overall satisfaction on the police services to secure the community so that residents can freely live, work, and do business without fear of harm or threat.”

The study serves dual purpose.

“On the part of MinDA, this measures the improvement in the level of confidence of the public and the visitors to Mindanao on their overall safety, which is a strong indication of positive peace resulting from the various programs and projects implemented across Mindanao, especially in places where there are areas of concern,” he wrote.

“Meanwhile, on the part of the public safety, particularly the police, the result serves as immediate feedback on the impression of the people on their performance in keeping the community safe and secure,” he added.

A survey was conducted in the first quarter of 2023 involving 7,000 respondents from Mindanao’s six regions.

The results of the “Mindanao Trust, Respect, Safety, Satisfaction Survey” revealed a favorable perception among those surveyed, with the tallies at 91% trust, 90% satisfaction, 90% respect, and 88% safety.

Those figures are higher compared with the results of the “Tugon ng Masa,” a national survey conducted by the OCTA Research showing 80% trust, 73% satisfaction, 41% safety, and 41% respect based on the response of 1,200 respondents, the study said.

According to the study, the measurement of trust is a “psychographic measure of the public’s impression on the competence and character of the police in their line of duty – public safety.”

Respect, on the other hand, measures the “people’s opinion on the guarantee that police protect the rights, lives and properties of the individuals,” it added.

Safety is the “public’s confidence that no harm comes their way at any given time and any place,” while satisfaction is the “opinion of the police’s overall performance,” the study said.

The study noted that people in Mindanao “enjoy the benefits of safe and secure communities resulting from trustworthy police services across regional offices.”

Among Mindanao’s six regions, Davao Region and Northern Mindanao enjoyed the highest public trust at 92%.

The study attributed the high trust among respondents in the Davao Region to having been declared as “insurgency-free” while Northern Mindanao was recognized “as among the top contributors of addressing the armed conflict in the country.”

Coming in at second with a 91% trust rating were Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with 88%, and Soccsksargen with 89%.

In terms of respect, BARMM and Northern Mindanao posted the highest with 92%, followed by Caraga with 90%, Davao Region 89%, Soccsaksargen with 89%, and Zamboanga Peninsula with 88%.

For safety, Northern Mindanao, BARMM and Zamboanga Peninsula posted the highest safety ratings at 89% while Davao Region, Northern Mindanao and Soccsksargen with 88%.

MinDA attributed the favorable perception on safety to the “various peace agreements and implementation of plenty of public safety activities.”

Meanwhile, BARMM and Northern Mindanao posted the highest respect ratings at 92% each, Caraga with 90%, Davao Region and Soccsksagen with 89%, and Zamboanga Peninsula with 88%. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)