P18-M shabu seized at Davao City checkpoint

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte faces the suspects in the P18 million shabu haul at the checkpoint in Barangay Sirawan, Toril District on Sunday, 25 June 2023. Photo courtesy of DCPO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 June) – Authorities seized 1.14 kilograms of shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride worth P18.2 million at around 4 p.m. on Sunday at a checkpoint jointly manned by the police and Task Force Davao in Barangay Sirawan, Toril District here.

In a text message on Monday, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, said that law enforcers arrested Cresil Jay Alvarez Lacia, 29, and Antonio Abes Pelacios Jr., 30, both residents of Purok 5 Poblacion, New Corella, Davao del Norte for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

She said the two suspects, who were aboard a black Mitsubishi Montero, came from Midsayap, Cotabato.

During the ocular inspection of their vehicle, Tuazon said that security officers noticed a brown envelope with an exposed transparent plastic sachet and two transparent plastic bags.

After further scrutiny by the law enforcers, the envelope yielded 19 small brown envelopes containing shabu in plastic sachets, she added.

She said the suspects will face criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Tuazon said the seized drugs were turned over to the Davao City Forensic Unit for examination and safekeeping.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte rushed at the checkpoint after he was informed of the big illegal drugs seizure. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)