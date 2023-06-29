PH flag flown at half-mast in Davao Oriental

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 June)—The Philippine flag at the provincial capitol of Davao Oriental was lowered to half-mast on Thursday following the passing of Governor Corazon T. Nuñez-Malanyaon around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Philippine flag at half-mast at the provincial capitol of Davao Oriental in Mati City. Photo from the Facebook page of the province of Davao Oriental.

The provincial government honored the 73-year-old governor, describing her as an “exceptional leader and a compassionate mother figure to all Oriental Dabawenyos.”

In a video message uploaded on the provincial government’s Facebook page, Vice Governor Niño Uy said Malanyaon’s daughter, Michelle, confirmed the death of her mother at 6:59 p.m. of the same day but the cause of her death was not disclosed.

He said people of Davao Oriental are grieving over her death.

Uy said Malanyaon, who devoted herself to serve the province and its people, had attained countless achievements during her incumbency, which showed that she possessed the good qualities of a true leader.

“Governor Cora would always hold a special place in the hearts of so many people in Davao Oriental, and her death was deeply felt by those who loved her,” he said.

Malanyaon, a corporate and tax lawyer, served as provincial governor for three terms from 2007 to 2016, Davao Oriental’s 1st District representative from 2001 to 2007 and 2016 to 2022. In 2022, she ran again for governor unopposed.

She also served as councilor of Davao City’s 3rd District from 1986 to 1992.

“In this difficult period, let’s remind ourselves of the kindness and love of Governor Cora. She may no longer be with us physically but her exemplary service will forever remain in our hearts,” Uy said.

In Executive Order 61, Mati City mayor Michelle N. Rabat ordered that all Philippine flags be flown at half-mast in all government offices, and all public and private schools in the city.

“As a sign of reverence and respect for her contribution and service to the people of Davao Oriental, the City Government of Mati deems it fit and proper to hoist the Philippine flag at half-mast as a sign of sorrow and mourning,” the order read.

Rabat said the governor came at a time when “the province badly needed a unifying leader. She was motherly, caring and above all, loving.”

Rabat added that she grieves her passing “for she touched my life. And I know she did the same to many others who are lucky enough to know her.”

“I, on behalf of my family and the rest of Matinians, would like to express our gratitude to Governor Corazon Malanyaon, along with her immediate family, fellow workers in her administration, and to the people of Davao Oriental,” she said.

Rabat said Malanyaon’s “legacy will remain and will forever be our beacon for us to follow and emulate as good public servants.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)