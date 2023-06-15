PNP chief vows ‘full might’ vs suspects in ambush of Maguindanao cops

Poblacion, Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao del Sur on 5 August 2021. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 15 June) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday vowed to employ “all its might” to go after the still unknown suspects who killed two policemen and injured four others in an ambush Wednesday night in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

In a statement, PNP Director General Benjamin Acorda Jr. condemned the ambush that killed Patrolman Saipoden Shiek Macacuna and Patrolman Bryan Polayagan, both assigned at the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company under the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office.

The wounded were identified as Patrolman Arjie Val Loie Pabinguit, Patrolman Abdulgafor Alib, Police Staff Seargent Benjie Delos Reyes, and Police Chief Master Seargent Rey Vincent Gertos.

Acorda stressed the PNP will do everything within its power and authority to serve the ends of justice, as he expressed the organization’s condolences to the families of the slain policemen.

“This case will not go unsolved – punishment is certain for those responsible for this heinous crime,” he said.

Acorda noted the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, including its elite Special Action Forces, has launched an intensive investigation and hot pursuit operation to identify and arrest the gunmen.

He said the “inhumane act of the unidentified suspects while the police personnel were conducting routine mobile patrol to ensure the safety and security of the public is a loud call to the community to work together to eradicate such kind of criminal act.”

In a radio interview here Thursday morning, Major Haron Macabanding, Shariff Aguak police chief, said the town has been placed in high security alert following the ambush on their colleagues.

He said the victims were on their way back to the provincial police command when ambushed in a dark stretch of the road by the suspects.

Macabanding appealed to civilians who may have information on the incident to help authorities catch the suspects. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)