Single-use plastics banned in week-long Naliyagan Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 11 June) – Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. has reminded provincial government employees that single-use plastics will not be allowed during the Naliyagan Festival celebration from June 12 to 17.

He also posted the reminder on his Facebook page that bringing single-use plastic at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center during the Naliyagan Festival is strictly prohibited. The cultural center is located in Patin-ay, Prosperidad town.

The main entrance to the Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, where the Naliyagan Festival events will be held from June 12 to 17. Photo courtesy of Dodz Notario of the Provincial Public Information Office-Agusan del Sur

He aired the same reminder in his speech during the opening ceremonies of Magdiwata Festival on June 1 at the San Francisco Municipal Hall grounds.

The governor was elated to learn the local government under the leadership of Mayor Grace Carmel Paredes-Bravo implemented the no single-use plastic regulation for the duration of the Festival on June 1 to 4.

Cane saw warning signs on tarpaulins that single-use plastics are prohibited within the festival venue.

He encouraged festival-goers to use a tumbler for water or juice they will bring to the Naliyagan Festival. He also called on vendors and buyers never to bring plastic bags for all the goods they buy and sell.

Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 and the Memorandum Circular issued by Gov. Cane dated September 30, 2019, entitled “Banning of Single-use Plastics within the Government Center” are the legal basis of the reminders and prohibition issued by the governor.

The Memorandum Circular was temporarily suspended as plastic bags were used for distribution of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The suspension was lifted on April 1, 2023. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)