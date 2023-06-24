Soldier, 3 cops wounded in attempt to arrest ex-vice mayor in Sulu

A happy scene in Maimbung, Sulu. MindaNews file photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 24 June) — An Army soldier and three policemen were wounded when followers of a former vice mayor of Maimbung, Sulu fired at the members of a joint law enforcement team who arrived at his residence to serve a warrant of arrest and a search warrant.

LGen Roy Galido, commander of the Western Mindanao Command said the clash occurred early morning on Saturday (June 24) between followers of former vice mayor Pando Mudjasan and operatives from Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police and the military.

The government security forces were about to serve the warrants on Mudjasan when they were greeted with gunfire.

The wounded soldier and policemen were brought to the Sulu Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Galido said the gun battle stopped before noon after Mudjasan’s group retreated.

He said they are waiting for further details about the casualty on the other side and possible evidence from the scene of the operation.

The former vice mayor is said to be a top leader of the Moro National Liberation Front in the area. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)