OurVote2022logo
mindanews-fact-check-logo-1

Soldier, 3 cops wounded in attempt to arrest ex-vice mayor in Sulu

-

Share this story
A happy scene in Maimbung, Sulu. MindaNews file photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 24 June) — An Army soldier and three policemen were wounded when followers of a former vice mayor of Maimbung, Sulu fired at the members of a joint law enforcement team who arrived at his residence to serve a warrant of arrest and a search warrant.

LGen Roy Galido, commander of the Western Mindanao Command said the clash occurred early morning on Saturday (June 24) between followers of former vice mayor Pando Mudjasan and operatives from Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police and the military.

The government security forces were about to serve the warrants on Mudjasan when they were greeted with gunfire.

The wounded soldier and policemen were brought to the Sulu Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Galido said the gun battle stopped before noon after Mudjasan’s group retreated.

He said they are waiting for further details about the casualty on the other side and possible evidence from the scene of the operation.

The former vice mayor is said to be a top leader of the Moro National Liberation Front in the area. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)

Your perspective matters! Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
The MindaNews Podcast
-- ad here--

TOP STORIES

MINDAVIEWS

Read more MINDAVIEWS

BUSINESS NEWS

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
Facebook Twitter

© MindaNews 2016 -2023 | All Rights Reserved

About Us

Privacy Policy