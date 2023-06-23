Soldiers bury 2 slain NPA rebels in Butuan

Soldiers and civilians carry the coffins of the NPA rebels for burial in Butuan City on June 21, 2023. Photo courtesy of 29IB

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 23 June) – The 29th Infantry Battalion together with the City Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) of Butuan City on Wednesday buried two New People’s Army rebels who were slain in a recent encounter in Sitio Dugyaman, Barangay Anticala in Butuan.

The troops retrieved the bodies from the encounter site and turned them over to a funeral parlor.

The military identified the slain rebels as Roel Arellano Maglasang alias Do/Dali, executive commander of Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee, and his wife Raylin Zubiri alias Apple, finance staffer of the same regional Committee.

The CTF-ELCAC shouldered all the expenses for the funeral services and burial.

The bodies of two other slain rebels were already claimed by their respective families and brought home for burial.

Their loved ones were grateful to the troops for retrieving their bodies and giving them the utmost respect.

In a press statement, the 29th IB said the families of the slain rebels thanked them for retrieving the bodies and giving them a proper burial.

Lt Col Cresencio C. Gargar, 29th IB commander said they also grieved with the families of the rebels even if they fought the government.

Gargar called on the other rebels to surrender.

“There is so much to enjoy outside your group. The government is here to support you if you ever change your mind, and will decide to surrender,” he said. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)