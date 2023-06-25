Sulu clash displaces at least 6,000 residents 

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/ 25 June) – At least 6,000 residents in Maimbung, Sulu, were displaced by Saturday’s clash in Barangay Bualo Lipid that led to the death of a member of the Special Action Force of the Sulu police and the wounding of 13 other law enforcers.

In his report to Maimbung Mayor Shihla Tan-Hayudini early Sunday morning, Al-Rashid Aradji, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (MDRRMO), said a total of 6,284 residents sought refuge in evacuation centers at the Toaji Elementary School, Matatal Gymnasium/Multipurpose Covered Court and Matatal Elementary School’s covered court.

“Basic needs of evacuees were immediately provided by the Maimbung LGU (Local Government Unit) such as hot meals and packed food for lunch and dinner, bottled and potable water,” the mayor said.

Residents who fled their village in Maimbung, Sulu to avoid getting caught in a crossfire on Saturday, 24 June 2023, line up to register at the Matatal Multipurpose Covered Court in Maimbung, Sulu. Photo courtesy of Sulu Provincial Police Office

The Joint Task Force Sulu in its report to the Western Mindanao Command (WesMinCom) last Saturday, said elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 9, the 7th Special Action Battalion, and the 41st Infantry Battalion, were tasked to serve a Warrant of Arrest on Pando Mudjasan, former vice mayor of Maimbung town and leader of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in the area, when they were fired upon by Mudjasan’s camp at around 7 a.m.

The firefight reportedly continued until late afternoon. But as soon as gunshots were heard, residents immediately fled to seek refuge in evacuation centers.

The exchange of gunfire caused a number of houses made of light materials to catch fire. The Bureau of Fire Protection quickly responded.

The police were set to serve the WOA for multiple murder, frustrated murder, double murder, violation of Republic Act No. 9516 for alleged illegal possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives.

The police report described Pando’s group as “a potential private armed group having employed armed civilians to be utilized in the upcoming BSKE” (Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections). The election will be held on October 30.

Police said a civilian and six police personnel initially brought to the Sulu Integrated Provincial Hospital for treatment of gunshot and shrapnel wounds were transported to Zamboanga City for medical attention through the military’s Blackhawk aircraft and one via speed boat.

As of 5:30 in the afternoon of Saturday, a police patrolman was killed in action, 13 were wounded to include a soldier from 41st Infantry Battalion, an officer and three personnel from the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), six SAF personnel, and two civilians, the Joint Task Force Sulu’s report said.

Early Saturday evening, Mudjasan had not been served the warrants.

Displaced residents were attended to by personnel of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) at the Barangay Matatal Multipurpose Covered Court and two other evacuation centers. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)