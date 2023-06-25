UPDATE: 5,000 displaced, 1 killed in clash between government forces, followers of former vice mayor in Sulu

The island province of Sulu. Courtesy of Google Maps

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 25 June) — Over 5,000 individuals fled their homes following a clash between security forces and armed followers of former vice mayor Pando Mudjasan of Maimbung, Sulu on Saturday, the Sulu Provincial Police Office said.

A member of the Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police in Sulu was killed in the gun battle that occurred early morning on Saturday, LGen Roy Galido, commander of the Western Mindanao Command said.

Galido said the clash erupted when Mudjasan’s men fired at the members of a joint law enforcement team who arrived at his residence in Barangay Bualo Lipid, Maimbung to serve a warrant of arrest and a search warrant on the former official.

An Army soldier, six members of the SAF, four members of the Provincial Mobile Force Command as well as two civilians suffered wounds caused by bullets and shrapnel.

Five of the wounded government operatives were airlifted on board Black Hawk choppers of the Philippine Air Force to Zamboanga City from the Sulu Provincial Hospital.

It was not known if Mudjasan’s group also sustained casualties.

The former vice mayor is a leader of the Moro National Liberation Front in Sulu. (Frencie Carreon and Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)