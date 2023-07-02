2 cops hacked dead, 2 others injured

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 July) – Two police officers were hacked to death while two other law enforcers were injured during a hacking and shooting incident involving members of the indigenous tribe in Calinan District here Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

One of the policemen hacked to death. Photo courtesy of DCPO

The confrontation around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Purok 4, Barangay Lacson also resulted in the death of the suspect, Benao Maanib Landas, and the arrest of his companion, Rico Masacay.

Based on the report released by DCPO, the slain police officers were identified as PCMS Tito Didal Lague and PCpl. Mark Anthony Elman Corsino while those wounded were PCpl. Ken Leo Diango Gumanoy and Donald Ombrete, driver of the police mobile.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said that contrary to earlier reports, the incident was not a “pangayaw” (tribal war) but one involving a “family problem.”

She said the police personnel were immediately dispatched after the Calinan Police Station received a phone call from a certain Jericha Gubat Isod who reported a commotion at her residence at Purok 4 of the same barangay.

Tuazon said that Corsino, one of the responding personnel, approached a certain Angelito Maanib Landas, the father of Benao, in the hopes of pacifying his son and convincing him to put down his “bolo” but to no avail.

Col. Albert Lupaz, DCPO director, told reporters in a press conference that the suspects were “violent.”

He said Corsino initially fired a warning shot on the ground but Landas whipped out his bolo and hacked the police officer, hitting him on his left wrist.

“The suspect who was killed was already told by his father to surrender his bolo,” Lupaz said.

He said Corsino fought back in defense by shooting Landas numerous times but the bullets did not pierce his body and went on hacking the victim, until he was fatally wounded on his right cheek and fell on the ground.

The police officer managed to call for backup, Lupaz said.

Lupaz said locals believed that the suspects had amulets and were possessed by “evil spirits.”

He claimed that a video was captured of the police shooting the suspect in defense but the bullets did not penetrate, and “smoke emitted from the suspect’s body” during the initial confrontation. [MindaNews asked for a copy of the video, DCPO promised to send it, but still not able to by 6:30 p.m., or about two hours later.]

“You can see several empty shells from the firearm in the crime scene… He Landas) was hit on his stomach but the bullets did not penetrate,” he said.

Lupaz said that based on investigation, the family involved belongs to a certain group of “mananambal” (healers) in their community.

He said the commotion happened as Landas got jealous of his sister and her husband who were recognized as leaders of their group.

Asked if this group was a “cult,” Lupaz said he could not confirm but added that authorities recovered human bones, a firearm, and several bolos from their “church” in their community.

Tuazon said that the suspect also chased and hacked Ombrete, the mobile patrol driver, who was hit on his head, and Police Auxiliary Richard Mendoza.

She said Mendoza, who escaped unscathed, saw another suspect, Masacay, picked up the firearm of Corsino and shot the police officer’s body several times.

She said that when the reinforcers arrived, the bolo-wielding Landas and Masacay, who were also equipped with a short firearm and long firearm, respectively, opened fire at the police backup.

Tuazon added that an armed confrontation ensued between the suspects and the police officers, which resulted in the death of Landas and wounding of Lague and Gumanoy, two of the backup police personnel who responded to the incident.

She said, however, that the injured Lague was hacked from behind by Masacay.

Police brought Lague to Isaac T. Robillo Memorial Hospital in Calinan but failed to reach the hospital alive.

Meanwhile, she said responders brought Gumanoy to Camp Quintin S. Merecido Hospital and Ombrete to Southern Philippines Medical Center for proper medical treatment.

After the incident, Masacay immediately fled carrying the firearms and a bolo but he was later arrested during a joint hot pursuit operation.

The remains of the slain and that of the Landas’ were brought to Angel Funeral Homes, this city.

Tuazon said the arrested suspect is now under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Management Unit.

Authorities confiscated from Masacay a K2C1 Rifle with one magazine loaded with 13 ammunitions, a Galil ACE with one magazine loaded with four live ammunitions, and two bolos.

Lupaz said Landas was a “bahani” (tribal warrior) while Masacay was a former member of the Special CAFGU Active Auxiliary (SCAA).

He said cash assistance was given to the families of the slain police officers. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)