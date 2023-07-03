3 suspects in Iligan downtown shooting arrested

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 July)—Police authorities here have arrested three suspects in a shooting incident along one of Iligan’s busiest streets in the Poblacion Monday afternoon.

The Ford Everest of businessman Junaid Punguinaguina shot by three suspects in downtown Iligan on Monday (17 July 2023). Photo courtesy of Poblacion Barangay Chairman Anthony Pacaña

Major Zanrex Panolong, spokesperson of the Iligan City Police Station, said the shooting erupted at Quezon Avenue corner Mabini St., when a dark gray Toyota Hilux bearing late number KAK 1436, with three armed men inside, pulled over beside a light brown Ford Everest with plate number NDM 6904 and opened fire.

The chaos that ensued halted traffic in the busy business area.

The victim, businessman Junaid Punguinaguina, was hit in the buttock and was brought to a hospital for treatment, Panolong said.

The suspects, meanwhile, sped away but was closely monitored by CCTVs installed by the leadership of Barangay Poblacion led by Barangay Chair Anthony Pacaña.

Panolong said a hot pursuit ensued, and police were able to corner the suspects at Purok 1 in Sitio Merila, Barangay Ubaldo Laya, about three kilometers from downtown.

Arrested were Abdulgafur Macaraya Potawan, 31, of Valencia City in Bukidnon; Aladin Macaraya Andang, 43, married, of Ceanuri Subdivision, Camague, Iligan City; and Abdul Rashid Pacasum Macaraya, 30, of Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

“Extending our deep appreciation and gratitude to the Iligan City Police Office for their quick response and pursuit of the said criminals…. A job well done to all officers!” Pacaña said in a Facebook post. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)