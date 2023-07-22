Bangsamoro Parliament okays bill on holidays

A Maranao child enjoys the sweet treat given to her after the Eid’l Fitr celebration at a mosque inside the provincial capitol compound of Lanao del Sur in Marawi City on Sunday (25 June 2017). MindaNews file photo by Manman Dejeto

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 22 July) – The Bangsamoro Parliament has approved the bill that will serve as the official guide for holiday observances in the region.

Bangsamoro Transition Authority Bill No. 192, otherwise known as the Bangsamoro Holidays Act of 2023, was passed on its third and final reading on Thursday, with 46 affirmative votes, no negative votes, and no abstentions, according to the Bangsamoro Information Office.

The bill repealed Muslim Mindanao Act No. 17, which recognized Muslim historical and religious events and all existing Muslim holidays in the then Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It classifies holidays in the region into three categories: regular non-working holidays, special non-working holidays, and special working holidays.

Regular non-working holidays include both national holidays and holidays specific to the BARMM. Special holidays, which may be classified as either working or non-working days, are non-regular holidays in the region and specific local government units in observance of historical, religious, and other significant events.

BTA Bill No. 192 provides that a total of four regular non-working holidays, two special non-working holidays, and nine special working holidays will be observed in the BARMM.

The regular non-working holidays include Bangsamoro Foundation Day (January 21), Eid’l Fit’r – Shawwal 1, Eid’l Adha – Dul Al-Hijjah 10, and Day of Shuhada (March 18).

The special non-working holidays are Day of Arafah – 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, and 1st Day of Tashriq – 11th day of Dhul Hijjah.The dates marking the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation, and the Final Peace Agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro National Liberation Front are among the special working holidays. (MindaNews)