Davao City officials urged to set example on single-use plastics

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 July) – The Davao City-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) called on public officials and employees to set a good example by adhering to the ordinance regulating single-use plastics in the city.

Lemuel Manalo, an environmental planner who is also IDIS program coordinator, told MindaNews on Monday that government offices and workers should promote and be the “role model” of the sustainable waste management measure by shunning single-use plastics.

This after IDIS learned that some government offices continue to patronize single-use plastics, particularly polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, despite the passage of the “No to Single-Use Plastics Ordinance” in 2021.

“It is very doable to enact the ordinance at government offices, such as passing resolutions or office memos reminding workers to refrain from using plastics in daily work, in meetings or in any procurement activities,” he said.

Single-use plastics, or disposable plastics, are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. These items are things like plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles and most food packaging.

Manalo said that the ordinance must be strictly implemented to address the volume of garbage being dumped at the sanitary landfill, including wastes that end up in canals and other bodies of water.

“We need a transformative shift and cooperation with vendors, suppliers, store-owners and especially the citizens in aiming for a clean and zero waste Davao City,” he said.

The city ordinance on the “sale, distribution and use of plastics” prohibits the use of several plastic products such as drinking cups, ice cream cups, condiment containers, stirrers, straws, egg containers or clamshells, balloon sticks, meal boxes, and cutlery, according to IDIS.

It added that this measure aims to “reduce the environmental impact caused by single-use plastics and encourage the adoption of more sustainable alternatives.”

In a statement last July 14, the group expressed dismay after learning that government officials and employees continue using single-use plastics.

“As advocates for environmental sustainability, we find this disheartening and believe it is essential for our public officials to set an example by adhering to the laws and regulations they have established,” it said.

The group urged Dabawenyos and government officials “to take a proactive role in reducing the use of single-use plastics in our city” in celebration of the Plastic Free July.

“Let us collectively recognize that before we ask the citizens of Davao to comply with the laws enacted by our lawmakers, it is incumbent upon those in positions of influence to lead by example and make an effort to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics,” the group said.

The ordinance imposes a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment of 15 days to six months or both. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)