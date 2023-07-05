UPDATED: Injured girl in Davao fire dies in hospital

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 July)—A six-year-old girl who was injured in a fire late Tuesday evening in Barangay 23-C (Mini Forest) in Davao City died hours after she and her father were brought to the hospital, authorities said.

Residents scour for whatever usable items after a fire hit an informal settler community at the coastal area of Barangay 23-C (Mini Forest) late evening Tuesday (4 July 2023). MindaNews photo

The fire destroyed around 50 houses and displaced 89 families, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a report released by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the fire started at 11:55 p.m. at Purok 5-C, spreading quickly to Purok 1 and Purok 6 of the same barangay.

Authorities said the firemen immediately responded to the incident, and extinguished the fire at 2:42 a.m. or almost three hours after it started.

According to Fire Officer 3 Michael Tonzo Gamut, the cost of damage was estimated at P500,000.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

The DCPO identified the fatality as Mary Aly Rose Ilagan, who had third degree burns all over her body. She and her father Dave B. Ilagan, 28, who suffered second degree burns on his arms, were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)