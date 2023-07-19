Driver, 5 passengers hurt as bus falls into canal

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 July)—The driver and five passengers of a Rural Tours bus were injured after the vehicle fell into a canal around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at Purok 12, Barangay Buda in Marilog District, this city, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

A Rural bus cruises past the Marilog area along the Bukidnon-Davao highway. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the bus was travelling from Cagayan de Oro to Davao City with 22 passengers onboard.

Based on the police investigation, a wing van truck coming from the opposite direction bumped the left side portion of the bus while negotiating a road curve along Bukidnon-Davao (BuDa) Road.

Tuazon said the truck, owned by Vivencio P. Ocite Jr. and driven by Rolly Varron Ligaspo, was traveling from Davao to Bukidnon province, carrying some 500 sacks of fertilizers.

She said the transport bus, operated by the Cagayan de Oro-based Rural Transit Mindanao Inc., swerved to the right due to the impact of the crash and went straight on the roadside canal.

The bus driver was identified as Webster Ayunar Manuel, 58, of Purok 2, Libertad, Quezon in Bukidnon province while the injured passengers were known as Alwaleed Guro, 16, and Alnaisah Guro, 24, both residents of Barangay 25-C Poblacion, this city; and Linelda Blancia, 53, Gregorio Blancia, 57, Gee Blancia, 19, all residents of Barangay Dipolo, Molave town in Zamboanga del Sur.

She said Davao City Central 911 responders immediately brought them to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment.

She said both vehicles incurred damages, and were temporarily placed under the custody of police. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)